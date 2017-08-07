ภาพข่าว: ไทยพาณิชย์ คว้ารางวัลยอดเยี่ยม จาก The Asset นิตยสารชั้นนำระดับภูมิภาค ตอกย้ำความเป็นเลิศด้านบริการธุรกรรมทางการเงินอย่างครบวงจร

กรุงเทพฯ--7 ส.ค.--ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ ธนาคารไทยพาณิชย์ รับมอบรางวัลแห่งความภาคภูมิใจ จากงาน The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain, And Risk Management Awards 2017 และงาน Triple A Asset Servicing, Fund Management and Investors Awards 2017 จัดขึ้นโดย The Asset นิตยสารนิตยสารชั้นนำที่มีความน่าเชื่อถือในตลาดการเงินและการลงทุนของภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ ประกอบด้วย รางวัล Best Domestic Custodian, Thailand รางวัล Best in Treasury and Working Capital, Thailand รางวัล Best Risk Management Bank, Thailand รางวัล Best Renminbi Bank, Thailand รางวัล Best FX Solutions for IRPC, Thailand และรางวัลBest Cash Management Solution for True Corporation รางวัลที่ได้รับดังกล่าวตอกย้ำถึงศักยภาพและความเป็นเลิศของธนาคารในการให้บริการธุรกรรมทางการเงินเพื่อธุรกิจอย่างครบวงจร โดยมี นายพิพัฒน์ อัสสมงคล รองผู้จัดการใหญ่ ผู้บริหารสาย GTS Solution Sales Specialist and Services นำทีมประกาศความสำเร็จ

Photo Release: SCB reaffirms financial service excellence awards from The Asset Siam Commercial Bank recently received seven awards during two prestigious award ceremonies: The Asset Triple A Treasury, Trade, Supply Chain, and Risk Management Awards 2017, and the Triple A Asset Servicing, Fund Management, and Investors Awards 2017....

