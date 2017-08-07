Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Renders 2.2 Billion Baht Loan for Thai Solar Energy Plc. Groups First Biomass Power Plants in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat

Bangkok--7 Aug--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (3rd right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with Ms. Cathleen Maleenont (3rd left) and Mr. Somphop Prompanapitak (2nd right), Directors of Oscar Save The World Co., Ltd. and Bangsawan Green Co., Ltd. and Mr. Thawatchai Luengvoraphan (far left), Director of Oscar Save The World Co., Ltd. which are Thai Solar Energy Plc. Group members, recently signed a financial facility agreement to lend 2,257.50 million baht for the companies' construction of three biomass power plant projects in Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat with a combined generating capacity of 22.2 MW and with Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) as the main purchaser at EXIM Thailand's Head Office.

