TICON Group joined business roadshow in Malaysia

Bangkok--8 Aug--PRDD

Targeted at Malaysian institutional investors, roadshow finds out how to take advantage of

China's One Belt One Road policy

TICON Group was invited by RHB Securities, a subsidiary of RHB Bank which is a listed company in Malaysia, to participate in a business roadshow designed to provide Malaysia-based institutional investors with information about the Group's operations.

The roadshow is expected to benefit Malaysian institutional investors who are seeking to invest in Thai securities as they see great opportunities in Thailand's industrial property sector. It is said that factories and warehouses for lease in particular can gain advantage from China's One Belt One Road policy, which involves China's international trade and investment ambitions in countries across the globe, through land and sea transportation infrastructure.

"TICON Group will benefit immensely from this policy of Belt Road Initiative (BRI), which will complete the ring of land and sea transportations," said Virapan Pulges, Chief Executive Officer of TICON Industrial Connection Public Company Limited (TICON), the leading developer of integrated industrial properties in ASEAN. "The Chinese government is developing a railroad network linking ASEAN countries through China to the Middle East and Europe via its old 2,000 year old silk road. China's Policy is to transport goods from ports in SouthEast Asia to South Asia, Asia Minor and Africa by partnering with Southeast Asian governments to develop a rail transportation system from China to Laos, Thailand and Malaysia. It is designed to facilitate the transportation of goods from China to major seaports on the South China Sea."

Mr.Virapan also said, "Along the route that goods from China are being transported, several major development projects are expected to happen, and these will result in growth and urbanization in surrounding cities and communities. New factories, warehouses and many others related developments will bedeveloped. This will certainly be advantageous to the future businesses of TICON Group as we prepare for economic growth in ASEAN and respond to the inflow of investment driven by the One Belt One Road policy."

Many listed companies from China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia participated in the roadshow. TICON Group was the only property developer from Thailand focusing on factories and warehouses to join the briefing which attracted huge attention from Malaysian institutional investors.