Thaicom receives A- rating with stable outlook from TRIS Rating for 4th consecutive year

Bangkok--9 Aug--Thaicom

Thaicom PLC (THCOM), a leading Asian satellite operator, has earned the continued trust of TRIS Rating, which recently affirmed Thaicom's company rating and the ratings of its senior unsecured debentures at "A-" with a "stable" outlook for the fourth consecutive year. The company is committed to executing on its plan for the second half of the year by expanding into overseas markets and increasing the demand for satellite capacity to reinforce its position as a leader in global satellite communications.

TRIS Rating's decision to reaffirm Thaicom's ratings at "A-" for 2017 was based on the strength of the company's market position as a leading satellite service provider as well as its financial status, sufficient degree of liquidity, and moderate level of debt.

Mr. Paiboon Panuwattanawong, Chief Executive Officer of Thaicom PLC said, "The Company is very pleased and would like to express our gratitude to TRIS Rating for their confidence in our business operations and their decision to rate us at "A-" with a "stable" outlook for the 4th consecutive year. Although the company faces many challenges in achieving its goals at this time, with our experience of over 25 years as a satellite communications service provider, the expertise of our people, the strength of our market position, and our clear business plan, I firmly believe that Thaicom will be able to overcome our challenges and strengthen our business to maintain our position as both a Thai satellite company and a leader in the global satellite industry."

The rating is determined by various factors, including the financial strength, liquidity, and financial policy of the company. The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the company will continue its strong market position and company performance.