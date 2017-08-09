Photo Release: TCCtech joins hands with Thai Fintech Association and IDC Financial Insights to hold #Fintech Dynamics in Asia

Photo Release: TCCtech joins hands with Thai Fintech Association and IDC Financial Insights to hold #Fintech Dynamics in AsiaStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday August 9, 2017 18:09
Recently, With the collaboration among, TCCtech, Thai Fintech Association and IDC Financial Insights held 'Fintech Dynamics in Asia' at Dream office of C asean. The objective of event was aimed to create interactions among technology and finance companies within Fintech Ecosystem. The program was designed in an interactive format that bridged financial and technology people to share their business & technology aspects and experiences. More than 70 participants attended the session including representatives of financial institutes, startups, investors, venture capitalists, and technology experts etc.
In the picture from right to left : Mr. Akaradej Disayadej – the Managing Director of Thai Fintech Association., Mr. Worapon Pornvanit- the CEO and Founder of PeerPower, Dr.Totrakool Khongsap, the Deputy Managing Director of Thai Beverage Logistics, Mrs. Waleeporn Sayasit, the Corporate Communications Director of T.C.C. Technology Co., Ltd., Ms. Nacharie Rujirat – the Managing Director of Leap Solutions Asia Co., Ltd., Mr.Nares Laopannarai – the COO of Stockquardrant, Mr.Adisak Chabtalay- the Operation Director of Leap Solutions Asia, and Mr.Michael Araneta- the Associate Vice President of IDC Financial Insights,
