Photo Release: KBank reveals that 1H17 corporate business loan growth was on track

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday August 10, 2017 13:12
Bangkok--10 Aug--KASIKORNBANK

At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana, KBank Executive Vice President, recently held a press conference on 1H17 operating performance of the Corporate Business Division, reporting that large corporate business loans grew 8 percent. For 2H17, it is expected that large corporate business loans will expand 4-6 percent on the back of steady economic growth supported by public investment and exports, thus contributing to not less than 3-percent increase in the total revenue.

Latest Press Release

Energy, Agro-Processing and Property Raising KBank Large Corporate Business Loans

KBank has revealed their 1H17 operating results, therein showing that the Corporate Business Division (CBS) has enjoyed excellent performance on large corporate business loans that have risen 8 percent. Highlighted were loans for energy, agro-processing...

Photo Release: KBank joins hands with N.C. Housing to provide Smart Care home loan with 0.75% interest rate for 1 year

KBank teams up with N.C. Housing Public Company Limited, SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd. and Health at Home Co., Ltd. to organize Smart Care home loan campaign for KBank customers who buy any property project developed by N.C. Housing. The...

Photo Release: KBank reveals that 1H17 corporate business loan growth was on track

At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana, KBank Executive Vice President, recently held a press conference on 1H17 operating performance of the Corporate Business Division, reporting that large corporate business loans grew 8 percent....

EXIM Thailand Joins Hands with TCG and Central Lab Thai to Finance SME Exporters and Upgrade Product Standard to Promote Thai Brand Globally

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with Mr. Nitid Manoonporn, President of Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), and Mr. Surachai Kampalanonwat, Managing Director of Central Laboratory...

Pepper I-Prime 2017-2 Trust Assigned Preliminary Ratings

MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 10, 2017--S&P Global Ratings todayassigned its preliminary ratings to eight classes of prime residentialmortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Permanent Custodians Ltd. astrustee of Pepper I-Prime...

Related Topics

performance Conference Reporting President Corporate Business Division Release: usiness Rating