Photo Release: KBank reveals that 1H17 corporate business loan growth was on track

Bangkok--10 Aug--KASIKORNBANK At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana, KBank Executive Vice President, recently held a press conference on 1H17 operating performance of the Corporate Business Division, reporting that large corporate business loans grew 8 percent. For 2H17, it is expected that large corporate business loans will expand 4-6 percent on the back of steady economic growth supported by public investment and exports, thus contributing to not less than 3-percent increase in the total revenue.

