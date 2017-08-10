Photo Release: KBank joins hands with N.C. Housing to provide Smart Care home loan with 0.75% interest rate for 1 year

Bangkok--10 Aug--KASIKORNBANK

KBank teams up with N.C. Housing Public Company Limited, SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd. and Health at Home Co., Ltd. to organize Smart Care home loan campaign for KBank customers who buy any property project developed by N.C. Housing. The campaign offers low interest rate of 0.75 percent for one year, together with discounts and special privileges from SCG Eldercare Solution - an innovator for better elderly living, Active AIRflow™ System - a home ventilation by SCG Living Tech, and Health at Home - a provider of homecare service for elderly and patients, for customers who apply forKBank home loans and enter into the mortgage agreement from today until September 30, 2017. For more information, please contact any of KBank branches or call K-Contact Center Tel. 02-8888888.

From left to right, Mr. Sitthichai Niemcharoen, System and Solution Technology Development Director of SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd., Mr. Visut Chongcharoenkit, Innovation and Technology Director of SCG Cement-Building Materials Co., Ltd., Mr. Somnuek Tanthathoedtham, Senior Executive Vice President of N.C. Housing Public Company Limited, Mr. Alongkot Boonmasuk, KBank Senior Vice President & Housing Loan/Micro Loan Product Department Head, and Dr.Kanapon Phumratprapin CEO & Co-founder of Health at Home Co., Ltd.