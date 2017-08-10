INTOUCH PAYS INTERIM DIVIDEND AT BT 1.25 PER SHARE STRONG CONFIDENCE IN LONG-TERM POTENTIAL REMAINS

Bangkok--10 Aug--Ogilvy Public Relations

Intouch Holdings PLC today announced interim dividend payment of 1.25 baht per share for the first six months, totaling 4,008 million baht. The XD date is scheduled for 16 August 2017 and the payment is set on 5 September 2017. The company confirms its commitment to be a sustainable value creation asset management company in the TMT industry, ready to support the rapidly growing digital content and online data service demand.

For the first half of 2017, Intouch reported a net profit of 5,990 million baht, a 20 per cent decrease year on year due to lower profit share contributed by its subsidiaries and associated companies in the local mobile telecommunication business and international satellite andrelated businesses.

AIS: High investment, solid long-term potential

Advanced Info Services Plc (AIS), one of Intouch's main subsidiaries, reported total income increase of 5.7 per cent. The increase was mainly driven by the rapidly growing mobile data and high-speed internet service demand. Its EBITDA margin also increased year on year to 44.2 per cent because of higher income and lower expenses in the mobile handset subsidy. To further increase its service capability, continuous quality development and ability to support higher demand in terms of both volume and value, AIS has a plan to make an additional investment of between 40 to 45 billion baht.

Thaicom: More partners in high potential markets

Thaicom saw its sales revenue drop by 18 per cent in the first half of this year. Major factors contributing to this change included expired contracts with some customers and the slowdown in Thailand's television industry. Looking ahead, Thaicom will focus its marketing efforts on growing in high-potential markets, such as Africa, GMS, and the South Asian regions. The company has already reached agreements with many partners in those markets to support high-speed broadband, high-speed internet, and over the top (OTT) services.

InVent: Strong venture capital business

InVent, a venture capital under Intouch's arm, has continued to progress well. In the first half of 2017, InVent invested in one new company called Digio (Thailand) Co., Ltd. which is Thailand's No.1 e-wallet application and service developer. Digio's e-wallet application uses mPOS technology that helps increase e-payment service efficiency and convenience. Since its inception, InVent has entered into joint ventures with 11 startups; two of these, namely Computerlogy Co., Ltd. and ShopSpot Mobility Pte. Ltd., have already monetized.

HIGH Shopping, its television shopping service started in 2016, has enjoyed growing income generated through new non-television channels, including application and online channels. Its income contributed 6 per cent compared to 1 per cent in 2016. The number of booking orders made through all channels significantly increased by 134 per cent. High Shopping expects to gain 750 million baht in revenue in 2017 and aims to become one of Thailand's top three home shopping companies within 2018.

Mr. Anek Pana-apichon, acting CEO for Intouch Holdings PLC, said, "The corporate performance in the first half of this year clearly reflects the transformation to the digital era where demand will be increasing for mobile and digital content and data services such as mobile internet and online TV. Intouch therefore emphasizes investment for the future that best addresses market demand and enables companies in our group to maintain high quality services in the long run.

"In the second half of this year, Intouch will continue to be a sustainable value creation asset management company in the TMT industry. The three key pillars of our business are efficient asset management, potential business expansion, and good corporate reputation enhancement. Based on our "Connecting Thais for Sustainable Growth" belief, we are committed to creating new opportunities and respond to society through the offering of technology that matches the people's changing lifestyles."