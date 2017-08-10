Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Hands with TCG and Central Lab Thai to Finance SME Exporters and Upgrade Product Standard to Promote Thai Brand Globally

Bangkok--10 Aug--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (center), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), together with Mr. Nitid Manoonporn (right), President of Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG), and Mr. Surachai Kampalanonwat (left), Managing Director of Central Laboratory (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (CLT or Central Lab Thai), signed an MOU at EXIM Thailand's Head Office on August 10, 2017 to provide SME exporters with financial support in conjunction with product quality standard certification to enhance Thai brand recognition and expansion in the global market, especially for such products as agricultural products, foods and cosmetics.

