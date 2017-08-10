Photo Release: Prudential Life Assurance, in collaboration with Thai Red Cross, organizes a blood drive to pay homage to the late King Bhumibol

Photo Release: Prudential Life Assurance, in collaboration with Thai Red Cross, organizes a blood drive to pay homage to the late King BhumibolStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday August 10, 2017 16:38
Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand), in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross National Blood Centre, organized the annual blood drive "Do Good, Donate Blood In Remembrance And Gratitude For His Boundless And Gracious Kindness", to pay homage to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and help create a blood reserve for victims of accidents during the holiday season. Responding to Thailand's nationwide blood shortage, Prudential supported Thai Red Cross by accepting blood donations from its employees and all interested parties at Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Headquarters, South Sathorn.
