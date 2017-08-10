Photo Release: Prudential Life Assurance, in collaboration with Thai Red Cross, organizes a blood drive to pay homage to the late King Bhumibol

Bangkok--10 Aug--Prudential Life Assurance Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand), in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross National Blood Centre, organized the annual blood drive "Do Good, Donate Blood In Remembrance And Gratitude For His Boundless And Gracious Kindness", to pay homage to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and help create a blood reserve for victims of accidents during the holiday season. Responding to Thailand's nationwide blood shortage, Prudential supported Thai Red Cross by accepting blood donations from its employees and all interested parties at Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Headquarters, South Sathorn.

Latest Press Release

Seoul Metropolitan Government #AA/A-1+# Ratings Outlook Stable On Aug. 10, 2017, S&P Global Ratings affirmed its 'AA' long-term issuer creditrating on Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG). The outlook is stable. At thesame time, we affirmed our 'A-1+' short-term rating on the government. OUTLOOK The stable...

France-Based Kerneos Corporate SAS Ratings Withdrawn On Acquisition By Imerys LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 10, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said ithas raised its long-term corporate credit rating on France-based producer ofcalcium aluminate cements Kerneos Corporate SAS to 'BBB' from 'B+', andremoved the rating from...

Pepper I-Prime 2017-2 Trust Assigned Preliminary Ratings MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 10, 2017--S&P Global Ratings todayassigned its preliminary ratings to eight classes of prime residentialmortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by Permanent Custodians Ltd. astrustee of Pepper I-Prime...

Photo Release: Prudential Life Assurance, in collaboration with Thai Red Cross, organizes a blood drive to pay homage to the late King Bhumibol Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand), in collaboration with the Thai Red Cross National Blood Centre, organized the annual blood drive "Do Good, Donate Blood In Remembrance And Gratitude For His Boundless And Gracious Kindness", to pay homage to the late...

Thailands Decorative Paint Coating Product Market Leader TOA Paint (Thailand) Public Company Limited (TOA) to list on SET and Raise Funds Through IPO to Fund Plant Expansion in ASEAN TOA, a leading paint and coating producer and distributor in Thailand, is on course for an SET listing. It has outlined its vision to be a market leader in the South-East Asia paint and coating market by offering market-leading products and services. SEC...

Related Topics