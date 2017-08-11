Photo Release: KLeasing organizes KLeasing Exclusive Talk 2017

Bangkok--11 Aug--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Sasawat Virapriya (middle), KLeasing Executive Chairman, recently addressed the opening of the "KLeasing Exclusive Talk 2017", which was organized for the company's fleet customers. Dr. Charl Kengchon (left), KResearch Managing Director, and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Vorasak Toommanon, Chairman of Accounting Standards-Setting Committee, Federation of Accounting Professions, under the Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King, and Associate Professor, Department of Accountancy, Faculty of Commerce and Accountancy, Chulalongkorn University were honorable guest speakers at the seminar, held at Pimarnman Room, the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: KLeasing organizes KLeasing Exclusive Talk 2017 Mr. Sasawat Virapriya (middle), KLeasing Executive Chairman, recently addressed the opening of the "KLeasing Exclusive Talk 2017", which was organized for the company's fleet customers. Dr. Charl Kengchon (left), KResearch Managing Director, and Assoc....

MC Forges Ahead With its Expansion Plan Under Temporary Contraction in Retail Market and Announced Interim Dividend Payment of THB 0.45/Share for 1H 2017 MC GROUP Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries ("MC") released its first half of 2017 sales revenue of THB 2,139 mn, dropping by 0.6% from the first half of 2016 amidst weak demand and intense competition in the retail market. The Company posted a...

Ratings Discontinued On 123 Classes From 38 CDO Transactions Following Note Paydowns CENTENNIAL (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 10, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today discontinued its ratings on 114 classes from 33 cash flow (CF) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions and nine classes from five CF collateral debt obligations...

DMG Practice Management Solutions LLC Subsidiaries# Issue-Level Debt Ratings Unchanged On Structure Change NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 10, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that its ratings on multi-specialty physician practice operator DMG Practice Management Solutions LLC (DuPage Medical Group), including the 'B' corporate credit rating,...

Related Topics