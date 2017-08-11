KBank redesigns AFTERKLASS Thailands first online community for youths financial literacy

Bangkok--11 Aug--KASIKORNBANK

KBank has released a new version of AFTERKLASS – the digital social platform – with an aim of creating a quality online community for young people aged 15 to 20 to play and learn. Prize-winning activities will be held year-round, while scholarships will be awarded at this year-end.

Dr. Adit Laixuthai, KBank Senior Executive Vice President, said that KBank is determined to become a "Bank of Sustainability". To this end, we have developed business innovations along with activities to promote financial literacy among the general public, with continual focus on Thai youths, as part of our contribution to the Thai economy. KBank thus launched AFTERKLASS – the first online community for young people under the concept of "Enjoy Life with a Financial Buddy", aiming to provide them financial skills. The community serves as a source of knowledge and a venue for activities that help to develop users' financial life skills, allowing them to exchange their opinions and share topics of interest. Participants can enjoy numerous fun-filled activities while also enhancing their skills. The new AFTERKLASS consists of two main parts as follows.

1. The website – www.afterklass.com: This online social platform offers knowledge to its young members according to their interests and skills that they wish to refine, consisting of: Biz Klass for those seeking advice on how to start a business; Smart Klass that enhances academic skills; and Play Klassdesigned for young people who enjoy different activities, with a focus on creativity and self-confidence. Members of each Klass will receive information and news of related topics, and can share their views, satisfaction and interesting stories with new friends who have similar interests. The Klass administrators will continually add financial knowledge to the website and encourage members to take daily and monthly quizzes, where they can earn and accumulate "Koins" – a simulated currency that can be exchanged for goods or various privileges – and take part in a multitude of AFTERKLASS activities.

2. The AFTERKLASS City game – AFTERKLASS members can enjoy another activity in which they live a simulated life with a career in a specific field of their interest: finance and investment, medical practice or entertainment. Players may work towards the pinnacle of their selected career, and join quizzes to earn "Gold", a simulated currency used in this game for buying the things they need for life inAFTERKLASS City. "Gold" can also be redeemed for gifts or privileges from AFTERKLASS. The game can be played at www.afterklass.com or via mobile applications in either iOS or Android platforms.

An additional banking function in the AFTERKLASS and AFTERKLASS City online communities helps enhance banking skills for children and youths. With this function, members can manage their "Koins" and "Gold" through various forms of savings and fund investments so that their simulated money accrues maximum returns. They can exchange their "Koins" for "Gold", as well. The accumulated "Koins" and "Gold" can be exchanged for merchandise and prizes, or rights to participate in workshops, or to watch live streaming video on various interesting topics, such as techniques to create YouTube content, and business planning. Moreover, trips to headquarters of leading global organizations and successful SMEs and startups are organized every month. By the end of 2017, members with the highest amount of "Koins" and "Gold" accumulated per Klass will be entitled to scholarships worth 50,000 Baht each. Interested persons can register for membership and participate in online community activities atwww.afterklass.com and AFTERKLASS City from today onward.

Dr. Adit said that in addition to AFTERKLASS platform development, KBank has provided our specialists from various units, namely K-Expert, K SME, KAsset and KSecurities teams, to jointly organize intensive workshops for AFTERKLASS trainees covering a wide range of topics. KBank is also ready to introduce follow-up activities for participants to have fun and compete for a grand prize by the end of this year, making AFTERKLASS a quality online community for Thai youths so that they can enjoy their after-school time gaining the knowledge to live their passions and achieve the financial literacy needed to fulfill their life goals. These young trainees will, thus, grow up to become a major force driving Thai business activity in the future.