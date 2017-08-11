Photo Release: Bangkok Bank supports PATTAYA MARATHON 2017

Bangkok--11 Aug--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Director and Executive Vice President Dr.Thaweelap Rittapirom (2nd from Left) represented. The Bank a major sponsor of PATTAYA MARATHON 2017. He was also joined by Chonburi Vice Governor Chaichan Aiemjaroen (Middle) Tourism Authority of Thailand Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business Noppadon Pakprot (3rd from Left) and Pattaya Mayor Pol Maj Gen Anan Charoenchasri (3rd from Right) during the press conference to launch PATTAYA MARATHON 2017 which will be held on Sunday September 3,2017 in front of Central Festival shopping mall on Beach Road Pattaya City.

