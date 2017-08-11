KTC launches Mom Lets Eat! campaign with up to 22% discount and 12 times the reward points for members at 12 renowned Thai restaurants in August.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday August 11, 2017 16:19
Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon, Vice President - Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, invites members to express affection to their mothers through appetizing Thai meals according to their liking as part of the "Mom Let's Eat! At 12 renowned Thai restaurants" campaign with KTC credit cards. Members who make payments using KTC credit cards receive up to 12% discount. Special promotion! Receive additional privileges every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Members can redeem for instant 12% cashback and 12 times the reward points with the usage of KTC FOREVER REWARDS points equivalent to the transaction amount per sales slip. Participating restaurants are Kub Kao' Kub Pla / White Flower Restaurant / Taling Pling / Thon Krueng / NARA Thai Cuisine / Baan Ice / Prai Raya / Rosniyom / Seefah / Savoey / Laem Charoen Seafood and Apinara (each restaurant's terms and conditions apply). Offers valid from August 1st - 31st, 2017.
