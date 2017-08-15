TOG Recovers in Q2, New Products Upgrade for International Customers

Bangkok--15 Aug--Thai Optical Group

TOG recovers in quarter 2, new products upgrade to respond to customers worldwide. The Company expects increasing orders for optical lenses from the Europe and Asia Pacific Regions. The Company continues to expand its customer base, and strengthening the Prescription Lenses business with "RX AUTOMATION".

Torn Pracharktam, Managing Director of Thai Optical Group Public Company Limited (TOG), revealed that sales and services revenue recovers in the second quarter. The Company expects to make a higher profit in the second half with an increasing order for optical lenses from the Europe and Asia Pacific regions. The Company upgrades new products in Value-added Lenses categories to meet the needs of both domestic and international customers.

"This year, the company continues to expand its customer base to strengthen our business by focusing on the Prescription Lenses with the RX AUTOMATION production line. The investment in this new production line with more than 400 million Baht is in the process of testing the full production capacity of new machines. It will start commercial production in October 2017, as planned."

Sarath Teganjanavanich, Vice President, Business Planning, and Finance, revealed the second quarter results for 2017. The company has revenue from sales of goods and services of 476.60 million Baht which is more than that of the same period last year by 8.01 percent and the net profit of 28.18 million Baht (With a net margin of 7.94%) less than that of the same period of the previous year by 14.22 percent. Revenue from sales of goods and services increased due to higher volume of European Union orders. The growth targets are set at 7-10% due to the expansion of new customer base in EU, US and Asia Pacific markets.