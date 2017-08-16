Photo Release: SCB promotes cashless society with SCB Business PromptPay for business clients, offering a1,000 baht credit to their accounts and fee waiver for unlimited fund transfer transactions

Bangkok--16 Aug--Siam Commercial Bank To promote familiarity with a cashless society and digital economy among business operators, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Banking Solutions Pimolpa Suntichok has introduced a special promotion for juristic persons registering for SCB Business PromptPay. From now until September 30, 2017, the promotion offers a 1,000 baht credit to business clients' accounts and fee waivers for an unlimited number of fund transfer transactions, made via SCB Business Net. SCB Business PromptPay is recommended as a fund transfer option for business operators who want to boost their potential and save costs with lower expenses and added convenience. For more information, contact any SCB branch nationwide or call the SCB Call Center at 02-777-7777.

Latest Press Release

