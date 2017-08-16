Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Minister of Planning and Finance in Myanmar

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with Minister of Planning and Finance in MyanmarStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday August 16, 2017 11:58
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (3rd left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to U Kyaw Win (3rd right), Myanma Planning and Finance Minister, to discuss financial support for infrastructure projects, which are key to Myanmar's economic development, through the use of bonds with executives of Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA) and Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Myanmar (SECM) at the Ministry of Planning and Finance, Naypyitaw, Myanmar.
