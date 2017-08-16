Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and Nirvana launch Beyond Expectations Campaign offering a flat interest rate of 1.99% for 3 years and waiver of all fees on the day ownership is transferred

Bangkok--16 Aug--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Senior Vice President of Product and Distribution Department Pimonporn Poolnapol (2nd from left), Nirvana Daii Chief Executive Officer Sornsak Somwattana (center), Chief Project Officer Nantachart Kliebphipat (2nd from right) and Chief Financial Officer Jiradej Nusthit (right) launched a promotional campaign 'Beyond Expectations with 1.99% flat interest rate for three years and a waiver of all fees on the day ownership is transferred.' After the third year, MRR will be -2%. This offer is available for 14 housing projects under the Nirvana brand from today until December 30, 2017. Eligible types of housing include 2-3 storey single-family dwellings, townhouses and home offices ranging in price from Baht 4.4 – 30 million. For more information, please call 1333 or 1787.

