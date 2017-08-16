RS succeeds in business transformation Health beauty sector hitting a new high every month, pushing profits to 160%

Bangkok--16 Aug--RS

Darm Nana, Chief Financial Officer, RS Public Company Limited, said that the company's performance in Q2/2017 was strong and steady, with impressive revenue and profits despite the slow economy. The net profit was 52 million baht, a 161.2% increase from the same period last year, and its revenue was 857.6 million baht, a 20.2% growth from the same period last year. LifeStar Company Limited, its health and beauty business, continues to be a rising star and a top earner, generating 300.7million baht, or a 466.1% leap from the same period last year. This proves that it is a sustainable business. All of its three brands – skincare, haircare and supplementary food – are popular. The company is now reaping profits thanks to the growth in the health and beauty industry, and now LifeStar is the company's main source of income.

The health and beauty industry is growing fast and LifeStar keeps reaching a new high every month, thanks to the company's unique vision. The business model has been changed, building on the company's success as the country's top 5 media business, branching out to health and beauty, which is a global trend. Thanks to its expertise in marketing, it is able to increase its distribution channel and come up with the right promotions to attract its customers. Meanwhile, its products are superior to its competitors, and the company is able to make efficient use of its customer data.

Although the TV industry in general is not doing well and still facing some challenges, Channel 8 manages to grow steadily and sustainably. Its revenue in this quarter is an increase from the previous quarter, and Channel 8's rating increased by 30%, making it among the country's top 5. Its prime time content Khui Khao Chao is at number one among news programmes in digital TV channels, and its prime time dramas and boxing programmes – Sita Ke Ram, 8 Max Muay Thai, The Champion Muay Thai Tad Chuak, and Muay Thai Battle, attract a lot of advertising.

For Q3, Channel 8's strategy is to add more new content, led by a Bollywood series Hanuman, which will be aired from Mondays to Thursday s at 7pm, followed by two new dramas at 8:30pm Jai Luang and Ngao Athan. Two new variety shows will be produced – Tid Nueb, a show which follows celebrities every Sunday at 3pm, and Sabai Day Hey Yok Ban for families every Sunday at 4pm. A new news programme will also be added, called Khui Khao Kham. All of these will push the rating further. Meanwhile, its health and beauty business will soon release new products in skincare, haircare and supplementary food categories to expand its business opportunities. It will also branch out to new retail outlets and join forces with other partners. The company is in the process of bringing quality products to sell on its telesales channel.

In October and November, the company will go on a roadshow in four countries – the US, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia – to showcase the company's success in transforming its business model in a sustainable way, and the roadshow is expected to be well-received as always.