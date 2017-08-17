Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Force with KBZ Bank to Support Thai-Myanma Trade and Investment

Bangkok--17 Aug--EXIM BANK Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (2nd left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) and U Win Lwin (3rd right), Managing Director, Kanbawza Bank (KBZ Bank), recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), witnessed by Mr. Jukr Boon-long (3rd left), Thai Ambassador to Yangon, Myanmar, at KBZ Bank's Office in Yangon, Myanmar. The MOU, representing the first collaboration between EXIM Thailand's representative office in Yangon Myanmar and a commercial bank in Myanmar since its opening, was aimed at promoting Thai-Myanma trade and investment through co-financing, reciprocal credit lines, acting as security, disbursement or other type of agent as well as exchange of business experience and human resources. KBZ Bank, Myanmar's 3rd largest commercial bank, has 420 branches in Myanmar and a representative office in Bangkok.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: KTC Seasons Trend course by KTC and RBL Training Academy offers a 360-degree approach to success from inside out. "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and 360-degree personnel development institution RBL Training Academy jointly organized the fifth edition of the "KTC Season's Trend" course. Titled "Dress for Success", the course gave KTC executives and...

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Force with KBZ Bank to Support Thai-Myanma Trade and Investment Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (2nd left), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) and U Win Lwin (3rd right), Managing Director, Kanbawza Bank (KBZ Bank), recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), witnessed by Mr. Jukr Boon-long...

CNH Industrial Capital Australia Receivables Trust Series 2017-1 Assigned Ratings MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its ratings to four classes of asset- backed securities (ABS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Co. Ltd. as trustee of CNH Industrial Capital Australia Receivables Trust...

Pepper I-Prime 2017-2 Trust Prime RMBS Assigned Ratings MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its ratings to eight classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Permanent Custodians Ltd. as trustee of Pepper I-Prime 2017-2 Trust (see...

Pendleton, OR GO Bonds Assigned #AA-# Rating SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 16, 2017--S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'AA-' long-term rating to Pendleton, Ore.'s series 2017 general obligation (GO) bonds. The outlook is stable. The city will use the proceeds of the series 2017 to...

Related Topics