Photo Release: KBank reports 1H17 SME loan growth of 3% Leadership remains intact with 28% of market share

KBank reports 1H17 SME loan growth of 3% Leadership remains intact with 28% of market share
At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Surat Leelataviwat, Executive Vice President, recently revealed that operating performance of the SME Business Division grew 3 percent during 1H17, against the full-year growth target of 4-6 percent. In 2H17, KBank has a strategy in place to support SME customers in four areas, namely finance, SME network, digital banking and knowledge. KBank is upbeat that its leadership in the SME loan market for 2017 will remain intact with 28 percent of the market share and largest SME network in the country.
