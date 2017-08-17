Photo Release: KTC Seasons Trend course by KTC and RBL Training Academy offers a 360-degree approach to success from inside out.

Bangkok--17 Aug--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited and 360-degree personnel development institution RBL Training Academy jointly organized the fifth edition of the "KTC Season's Trend" course. Titled "Dress for Success", the course gave KTC executives and employees an opportunity to readjust their attitude and attain a better insight into themselves through the positive personality theory which would allow them to embark on a comprehensive journey to success from inside out. Additionally, it offered tips on how to dress for the different day and evening occasions, as well as to impress. The course took place recently at the Meeting Room of KTC on the 18th floor of UBC 2 Building on Sukhumvit 33. It was led by RBL Training Academy executive Kornkanok Yongsakul as the lecturer, and participated by KTC Vice President – Human Resources Podchaneeporn Chamnanpukdee.