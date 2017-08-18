Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Force with KBZ Bank to Support Thai-Myanma Trade and Investment

Bangkok--18 Aug--EXIM BANK

Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana, President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) and U Win Lwin, Managing Director, Kanbawza Bank (KBZ Bank), signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), witnessed by Mr. Jukr Boon-long, Thai Ambassador to Yangon, Myanmar, at KBZ Bank's Office in Yangon, Myanmar on July 31, 2107. The MOU, representing the first collaboration between EXIM Thailand's representative office in Yangon Myanmar and a commercial bank in Myanmar since its opening, was aimed at promoting Thai-Myanma trade and investment through co-financing, reciprocal credit lines, acting as security, disbursement or other type of agent as well as exchange of business experience and human resources. KBZ Bank, Myanmar's 3rd largest commercial bank, has 420 branches in Myanmar and a representative office in Bangkok.