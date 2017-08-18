Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Ambassador of Thailand to Vientiane

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Ambassador of Thailand to VientianeStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday August 18, 2017 15:18
Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy call on Mr. Noppadon Theppitak (right), Ambassador of Thailand to Vientiane, at Royal Thai Embassy in Vientiane, Lao PDR. The two parties exchanged trade and investment information and discussed EXIM Thailand's strategic plan to open its representative office in Vientiane, Lao PDR, EXIM Thailand's 2nd overseas representative office after the Bank's Yangon Representative Office in Myanmar.
