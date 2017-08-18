Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Vice Minister of Energy and Mines in Lao PDR

Bangkok--18 Aug--EXIM BANK Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (2nd left), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Chansone Senebouttalath (2nd right), Lao PDR's Vice Minister of Ministry of Energy and Mines, and discussed ways to render financial support to promote energy development investment in Lao PDR in line with the Lao PDR's energy policy at Ministry of Energy and Mines in Vientiane.

Latest Press Release

