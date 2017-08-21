Solaris launches its first mutual fund run by AI-powered trading system.

Bangkok--21 Aug--เดอะ ฟิฟธ์ เธอร์สเดย์ ครีเอชั่น

The Bangkok-based Asset Management firm Solaris today announced the launch of an open-ended mutual fund called Solaris Setscope Algorithm Fund (S-SETSCOPE). The fund aims to enhance optimal returns and capital appreciation through state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, reaffirming its direction in the digital era and the response to the government's ambitious Thailand 4.0 scheme.

The move came after a major revamp of company's business direction with the focus on domestic investors.

S-SETSCOPE is designed for those investors who are seeking medium-to-long term capital growth. The Fund also aims to out perform fixed-income and cash investments over the long term.

Investing in the mutual fund will maximise financial growth and stability of investors by allowing exposure to a basket of stocks and make the portfolio diversified. It will lead to positive alpha under the high volatility of the current economic conditions.

The Fund invests in equities listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) or Market for Alternative Investment (MAI), resulting in an average net exposure for the accounting year at or more than 80% of the Fund's Net Asset Valuation. The Fund is rated as 6 - moderate to high risk.

S-SETSCOPE uses an algorithm-based program to make trading decisions through quantitative analysis system and automated execution. AI system automatically involves descriptive analysis of 5 years of backdated data daily. It features advising function of potential stocks in order to bring in the highest possible returns to investors by using market timing strategy. Every single order execution will be informed to people related at all time.

AI is empowering financial technology (Fintech) in order to disrupt traditional form of investment, strengthen competitiveness in the long-run and improve the company's efficiency.

The algorithmic trading system is jointly developed by KT Zmico Securities' AI lab and a leading fintech firm, Setscope. The algorithm-based program will function itself as a fund manager responsible for stock screening, provide robot advice and stock selection to meet investors' requirements.

SETScope is an investment platform that evaluates stocks using multiple metrics, serving some 55,000 users in Thailand, with user numbers continuing to increase this year. SetScope aims to become a total software solution provider that offers insightful stock analyses and assists investors in making better decisions in real-world situations by more than 70 investment indicators, such as revenue and profit growth, debt reduction and return on investment.

Subsequently, the algorithmic trading system will be classified into 4 groups - high growth stocks, defensive stocks, top EPS stocks and turnaround stocks. According to 10-year backtest, it found that investing based on Setscope's recommendation can deliver a 33% annual return.

The offering of S-SETSCOPE fund went public on Aug 15.

Minimum initial purchase amounts of 1,000 baht is required. Potential investors are able to subscribe after the date of Initial Public Offering (IPO). Investors can redeem their investment unit on every Tuesday. It takes up to 3 working days.

For more information regarding to investment policy, investment risk and full prospectus, please contact Solaris Asset Management, Liberty Square Building, 8th Fl, 287 Silom Rd, Bangrak, Bangkok, 10500 Thailand. Office Tel: +66-2624-6333 Fax: 0-2624-6330, 0-2631-2212 or visit www.solarisfunds.com