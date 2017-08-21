Photo Release: Bangkok Bank celebrates AKAs 10th anniversary with Come 3 Pay for 2 buffet privilege for credit cardholders

Bangkok--21 Aug--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Vice President of Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont and Zen Corporation Group Chief Commercial Officer of Brands Group Thunyachate Ekvetchavit celebrated the 10th anniversary of AKA, Japanese Yakiniku restaurants by offering special privileges for Bangkok Bank credit cardholders. Cardholders can redeem 2,700 points for the "Come 3 Pay for 2" buffet at any AKA restaurant. On August 29, 2017, which is Japan's Yakiniku day, the first 40 cardholders can get the special promotion by redeeming only 1,700 points at five participating branches (Central World, Mega Bangna, Central Plaza Pinklao, Future Park Rangsit, Central Plaza Rama II). Please be invited to enjoy 40 finely selected ingredients from around the world as well as AKA's signature dipping sauce. The offer is available from today to 31st October 2017. For more information, please call Bangkok Bank's Credit Card Call Center at 0-2638-4000 or visit www.bangkokbank.com/creditcard.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank celebrates AKAs 10th anniversary with Come 3 Pay for 2 buffet privilege for credit cardholders Bangkok Bank Vice President of Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont and Zen Corporation Group Chief Commercial Officer of Brands Group Thunyachate Ekvetchavit celebrated the 10th anniversary of AKA, Japanese Yakiniku restaurants by...

Solaris launches its first mutual fund run by AI-powered trading system. The Bangkok-based Asset Management firm Solaris today announced the launch of an open-ended mutual fund called Solaris Setscope Algorithm Fund (S-SETSCOPE). The fund aims to enhance optimal returns and capital appreciation through state-of-the-art...

AFG 2017-1 Trust in respect of Series 2017-1 Prime RMBS Assigned Preliminary Ratings MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 21, 2017--S&P Global Ratings todayassigned its preliminary ratings to seven of the eight classes of primeresidential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) to be issued by PerpetualCorporate Trust Ltd. as trustee...

Republic of Korea #AA/A-1+# Ratings Outlook Stable -Although geopolitical tensions have risen of late in the Korean peninsula, we believe a direct armed conflict is unlikely. - Korea's record of steady economic growth has generated a prosperous economy, a high degree of fiscal and monetary flexibility,...

Ratings Affirmed In European Cash Flow CLO Transaction Lingfield 2014 I Following Review - We have reviewed Lingfield 2014 I's performance following the extension of the reinvestment period. - Following our review, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes. - Lingfield 2014 I is a cash flow CLO transaction securitizing a...

Related Topics