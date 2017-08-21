Photo Release: KBank creates a new dimension in QR code mobile payment and targets 200,000 participating merchants by year-end 2017

Photo Release: KBank creates a new dimension in QR code mobile payment and targets 200,000 participating merchants by year-end 2017Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday August 21, 2017 16:36
Mr. Patchara Samalapa, KBank Senior Executive Vice President, cemented KBank leadership in digital banking by unveiling the "K PLUS SHOP" - the first QR code mobile payment system app for retail stores in Thailand. "Pay Instantly via Scanning" is intended to help merchants and shoppers conduct transactions faster and more conveniently with enhanced security, as payment can be made instantly via scanning a QR code. K PLUS SHOP targets merchants in the food and beverage (F&B), retail fashion and daily commuter service businesses. KBank aims to include 200,000 participating merchants with at least 800 million Baht in transaction value by the end of 2017.
