Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with BCEL to Enhance Thai-Laotian Trade and Investment

Bangkok--22 Aug--EXIM BANK Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (center), and Mrs. Warangkana Wongkhaluang (2nd right), Senior Executive Vice Presidents of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy call on Mr. Phoukhong Chanthachack (2nd left), General Managing Director of Banque pour le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public (BCEL) at Vientiane, Lao PDR to discuss collaboration on co-financing to enhance Thai-Laotian trade and investment and human resources development.

Latest Press Release

