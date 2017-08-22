Photo Release: KBank provides financial support to PDI Mae Ramat Solar Farm

Bangkok--22 Aug--KASIKORN BANK Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana (right), KBank Executive Vice President, signed an agreement to provide 300 million Baht of financial support to Padaeng Industry Public Company Limited (PDI) with Mr. Francis Vanbellen, PDI Managing Director, for PDI Mae Ramat Solar Farm, a company under PDI energy group located in Mae Ramat District in Tak Province. The renewable energy project has the total capacity of 6.3 megawatts and a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to sell electricity to the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) under a 25-year-PPA scheme. The signing ceremony was held recently at KBank Head Office.

Latest Press Release

The rising tennis star Daria Kasatkina becomes the new Brand Ambassador for InstaForex International Forex brokerage company InstaForex announced one of the most talented tennis players in the world, Daria Kasatkina, as the new Brand Ambassador. Daria is only 20 but she is already a holder of the "Kremlin cup" in doubles and junior, the...

Photo Release: KBank provides financial support to PDI Mae Ramat Solar Farm Mr. Suwat Techawatanawana (right), KBank Executive Vice President, signed an agreement to provide 300 million Baht of financial support to Padaeng Industry Public Company Limited (PDI) with Mr. Francis Vanbellen, PDI Managing Director, for PDI Mae Ramat...

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses Support for Power Plant and Transmission System Investment with Electricite du Laos Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (2nd right), and Mrs. Warangkana Wongkhaluang (2nd left), Senior Executive Vice Presidents of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Bounoum Syvanpheng (far right), Managing Director...

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Discusses with BCEL to Enhance Thai-Laotian Trade and Investment Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (center), and Mrs. Warangkana Wongkhaluang (2nd right), Senior Executive Vice Presidents of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy call on Mr. Phoukhong Chanthachack (2nd left), General Managing...

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Lao PDRs Ministry of Finance Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (2nd left), and Mrs. Warangkana Wongkhaluang (far left), Senior Executive Vice Presidents of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Sithisone Thephasy (2nd right), Director General...

Related Topics