Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Lao PDRs Ministry of Finance

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Visits Lao PDRs Ministry of FinanceStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday August 22, 2017 13:15
Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (2nd left), and Mrs. Warangkana Wongkhaluang (far left), Senior Executive Vice Presidents of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Sithisone Thephasy (2nd right), Director General of External Finance Department at the Ministry of Finance, Lao PDR. The two parties discussed international financial policy, ways to support investment projects in Lao PDR, and EXIM Thailand's plan to open its representative office in Lao PDR to promote Thai-Laotian trade and investment.
