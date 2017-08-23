Photo Release: KBank and One-2-Call offer Easy top up plus internet up to 3 GB special promotion for customers

Bangkok--23 Aug--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Amorn Suvachittanont, right, KBank Senior Vice President, Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department, and Mr. Titipong Khiewpaisal, left, Senior Vice President Consumer Marketing and Sales of Advanced Info Service PCL or AIS, jointly launched "Easy top up plus internet up to 3 GB" campaign. Customers who top up AIS One-2-Call will be entitled to two privileges: one gigabyte of internet traffic for the first two top-up transactions from THB100 via K PLUS and K-Cyber and an extra one gigabyte for THB300 top-up via K PLUS from today until October 30, 2017.

