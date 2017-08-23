KTC promotes reading and English skills with privileges at Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Bangkok 2017.

Bangkok--23 Aug--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Terapoj Chokeanantang, Senior Vice President - Credit Card Business, is working with Ready To Read Company Limited by Mr. Surachet Worawongwasu, Director, Big Bad Wolf Book SaleBangkok 2017, on privileges for KTC credit card members. Members can claim 15% cashback when spending every 500 Baht (in one or multiple sales slips) with a KTC credit card at the event and using 500 KTC FOREVER REWARDS points. Additionally, members spending 3,000 Baht or more with a KTC credit card at the event are entitled to KTC FLEXI 0.69% installment option for three months. Members need to register for these privileges at the KTC booth in Hall 9, IMPACT Forum Muang Thong Thani, Nontaburi. The fair will run 24 hours a day from August 11th to 27th, 2017. It will feature more than 3.5 million books from prominent publishers around the world at up to 80% discount. Titles include those for children, new parents, cooking and more.

?Members who are interested may inquire with KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th/flx To apply for a credit card, please visit a KTC Touch member service center location or accesshttp://bit.ly/2uPcS19.