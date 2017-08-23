Photo Release: Bangkok Bank Japan Branches welcome journalists from the Advanced Development of Economic Journalists Projects in 2017

Bangkok--23 Aug--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank Senior Vice President & General Manager – Japan Branches and Tokyo Branch Manager Thawee Phuangketkeow Vice President & Branch Manager Osaka Branch Varot Samkoses and Vice President of Public Relations Department Aphiwat Punnopakorn with Tokyo and Osaka branches from the Office of Commercial Affairs Minister (Commercial) in Japan Natiya Suchinda welcomed the Economic Reporters Association committees and other journalists who joined the Advanced Development of Economic Journalists' Projects in 2017 with the Economic Reporters Association President Chakhorn Nukhongmai on their visit to Bangkok Bank Tokyo Branch, Japan. The journalists also received a briefing about Japan's economic outlook and Bangkok Bank's combined 60-plus years of service. Currency they're 2 branches Tokyo branch and Osaka branch. This study trip is part of the ongoing Advanced Development of Economic Journalists' Projects, which aim to provide knowledge to journalists under the 'Thailand 4.0 Strategy to Drive Thai Economy' topic. The Bank has sponsored this project for six consecutive years and provided an additional budget of Baht 1.5 million to support the study trip.

