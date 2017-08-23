Photo Release: Three privileges at Watch Expo 2017 by KTC and The Mall Group.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday August 23, 2017 10:12
"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Nattasit Soontranu, Vice President – Credit Card Business and The Mall Group by Mr. Jakkrit Keeratichokchaikun, Senior Vice President Chief Merchandising Officer B,offer three privileges to KTC credit card members at "Watch Expo 2017". 1) Up to 30% discount at regular counters. 2) 12% on-top discount from Monday through Thursday or 15% on-top discount from Friday through Sunday when paying the full amount and using the same amount of KTC FOREVER REWARDS points as the transaction amount. 3) KTC FLEXI 0% installment option of up to 10 months on all items at the fair, plus up to 32% on-top discount at Hall of Fame, Hall of Mirror, Fashion Hall and Main Hall 2of Siam Paragon from July 24th to August 15th, 2017 and at Watch Galleria of all The Mall branches, Emporium, Paragon andBlueport from July 24th to September 30th, 2017.
