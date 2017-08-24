EXIM Thailand Appoints Heads of Information Technology Management and Development Department and Information Technology Operations Department

Bangkok--24 Aug--EXIM BANK

Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) appointed Mr. Surachai Anurakradchada as First Vice President of Information Technology Management and Development Department, overseeing IT management and development of service innovations and automation in alignment with the Bank's business strategies. Mr. Tanat Thamsuriya, serving as First Vice President of Information Technology Operations Department, is in charge of IT infrastructure management and development for online serving. The appointments were effective on August 16, 2017.

Mr. Surachai obtained a master's degree in Computer Information System from Assumption University and a bachelor's degree in Information System from Rajamangala University of Technology. Previously, he served as Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting Limited, Manager at Accenture Company Limited and Project Management Office Head at CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited, respectively. Before joining EXIM Thailand, he worked as Corporate IT Director at Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

Mr. Tanat obtained a master's degree in Computer Information System and Telecommunication from Boston University, USA, and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Assumption University. Previously, he served as General Manager - Business Solutions at TCC Technology Company Limited, Service & Support Manager, Cisco Services ASEAN and then Business Development Manager, SVT GSP ASEAN at Cisco Systems (Thailand) Limited. Before joining EXIM Thailand, he worked as IT Consultant.