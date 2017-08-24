EXIM Thailand Appoints Heads of Information Technology Management and Development Department and Information Technology Operations Department

EXIM Thailand Appoints Heads of Information Technology Management and Development Department and Information Technology Operations DepartmentStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday August 24, 2017 12:04
EXIM Thailand appointed Mr. Surachai Anurakradchada as First Vice President of Information Technology Management and Development Department, and Mr. Tanat Thamsuriya as First Vice President of Information Technology Operations Department, effective on August 16, 2017. The two newly-established departments have a mandate to manage and develop the Bank's information technology (IT) systems and promote innovations for its online services.
Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand) appointed Mr. Surachai Anurakradchada as First Vice President of Information Technology Management and Development Department, overseeing IT management and development of service innovations and automation in alignment with the Bank's business strategies. Mr. Tanat Thamsuriya, serving as First Vice President of Information Technology Operations Department, is in charge of IT infrastructure management and development for online serving. The appointments were effective on August 16, 2017.
Mr. Surachai obtained a master's degree in Computer Information System from Assumption University and a bachelor's degree in Information System from Rajamangala University of Technology. Previously, he served as Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting Limited, Manager at Accenture Company Limited and Project Management Office Head at CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited, respectively. Before joining EXIM Thailand, he worked as Corporate IT Director at Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.
Mr. Tanat obtained a master's degree in Computer Information System and Telecommunication from Boston University, USA, and a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Assumption University. Previously, he served as General Manager - Business Solutions at TCC Technology Company Limited, Service & Support Manager, Cisco Services ASEAN and then Business Development Manager, SVT GSP ASEAN at Cisco Systems (Thailand) Limited. Before joining EXIM Thailand, he worked as IT Consultant.
Latest Press Release
EXIM Thailand appointed Mr. Surachai Anurakradchada as First Vice President of Information Technology Management and Development Department, and Mr. Tanat Thamsuriya as First Vice President of Information Technology Operations Department, effective on...
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in conjunction with the College of Music, Mahidol University, will host the 20th "SET Youth Music Competition" for 2017 to select the most talented musicians among youth of all levels, aiming to encourage their...
SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 23, 2017--S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its 'BBB' long-term rating and underlying rating (SPUR) on Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District, Calif.'s general...
SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 23, 2017--S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on Successor Agency (SA) to the South Tahoe, Calif.'s existing series 2014 and 2015 tax allocation refunding bonds (TARBs). At...
Collinson Group receives highest possible scores on Currency, Global Execution and Client Base in Customer Loyalty Solutions Report. Global leader in influencing customer behaviour, Collinson Group has been named as a Strong Performer in The Forrester...