Photo Release: SCB joins with SRT to transform Chatuchak Weekend Market to 4.0 era building digital platform for merchants to attract worldwide shoppers

Bangkok--24 Aug--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) has joined hands with the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) to promote Thailand 4.0 policy with an MOU signing of the Products of Chatuchak project to transform Chatuchak Weekend Market with digital technology. The collaboration will embrace innovation to facelift Chatuchak Weekend Market to enable merchants to operate business in the digital 4.0 era to full potential. The upgrade will accommodate both local and international shoppers. Representing at the signing ceremony held at SCB Head Office were SCB President and CEO Mr. Arthid Nanthawithaya (2ndfrom left), Assistant Professor Dr. Siripong Preutthipan, Chairman of board in Chatuchak Market, State Railway of Thailand (center), Mrs. Pikun Srimahunt, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of SME Segment (2nd from right), Mr. Orapong Thien-Ngern, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Digital Venture Co., Ltd. (left) And Mr. Pravit Vittayakajohnsart Vice Chairman, Chatuchak Merchant Association(right).

