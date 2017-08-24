SET, jointly with Mahidol University holds 20th SET Youth Music Competition

Bangkok--24 Aug--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), in conjunction with the College of Music, Mahidol University, will host the 20th "SET Youth Music Competition" for 2017 to select the most talented musicians among youth of all levels, aiming to encourage their musical potential and offer them a venue to showcase their talents, with total prizes worth more than THB 1.8 million. (approx. USD 53 billion). The contest is open to any categories of acoustic instruments or voice, and applications are accepted from now untilSeptember 30.

SET President Kesara Manchusree stated that under the vision "To Make the Capital Market 'Work' for Everyone", SET is focused on developing the capital market to benefit all groups in the society, including developing the potential of each individual's talent, promoting physical and mental development gained from sports and music activities and cultivation of good moral by doing good deeds. The pursuit of music can also play a vital part in developing a person's potential and enhancing the quality of life, as music is a universal language accessible to all regardless of age or status.

"SET has continuously been supporting the SET Youth Music Competition, which serves as a stepping stone for young musicians to achieve success at national, regional, or international levels. Each year, about 300–500 youths submit their performance portfolio. This year, the goal is to have a broad range of young people perform varied styles of music. This varied style has been and continues to be the charm of this competition. All in all, the key success is that the young participants can eventually bring the benefits of music to both their academic life and career. Finally, SET is ready to provide financial management knowledge among youth, an essential skill for life planning ", Kesara added.

Sugree Charoensook, Dean of the College of Music, Mahidol University, said, "The young musicians participating in the SET Youth Music Competition will certainly receive valuable life lessons whether they win or not. If these young people face difficulties and disappointments in the future, they will be able to solve the problems and stand on their own. In this competition, the panel of judges and will be one of the driving forces of experience for these young people to cross this step lesson and progress to the next path on their journey smoothly".

To-date, more than 18,800 talented young musicians have performed on stage at the SET Youth Music Competition of Thailand. A number of young musicians have progressed from this venue into career as successful professional musicians well known nationally and internationally, bringing fame to Thailand. Such successes include: Chinnwat Temkumkwan (Classical Guitar); Tapalin Charoensuk (Cello); Ekachai Jearakul (Classical Guitar); Auranus Yuenyonghattaporn (Voice Classic); Nathan Vidhayasirinun (Piano); Tontrakul Kaewyong (Pong Lang); and Chaithawat Atiphophai (Piano).

The SET Youth Music Competition is divided into four levels: primary school, junior high school, senior high school, and undergraduate education. Awards include certificates and scholarships as well as a music scholarship to the College of Music, Mahidol University, for the gold medalist. There are also awards for the teachers who have trained and mentored the finalists.

Young people who are interested can submit their work from now until September 30, 2017. Semi-final competition will be held during November 25–26, and the final round will be held onDecember 17, 2017.

For details and application download, please visit www.music.mahidol.ac.th . For further information, please call 0-2800-2525 ext. 3117, 3109.