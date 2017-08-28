Photo Release: KLeasing BIG Bonus campaign offers zero percent interest on new car purchase

Bangkok--28 Aug--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Sasawat Virapriya (left), KLeasing Executive Chairman, and Mr. Jaruay Khanmanee, Chairman of the BIG Motor SaleOrganizing Committee, launched the "KLeasing BIG Bonus" campaign to give special privileges to customers applying for KLeasing hire purchase loans for new cars at KLeasing booth at the BIG Motor Sale 2017, August 19-31, BITEC Bangna, or at any authorized dealer nationwide. Customers will be granted as low as 0 percent interest rate , six-month interest-free installments for down payment with K-Credit Card and those who receive the vehicle by October 31, 2017 will receive a car camera with rearview monitor worth 1,500 Baht as a free gift.

