Executives lose confidence in their Digital IQ

Bangkok--28 Aug--PwC Thailand

PwC released its 2017 Global Digital IQ® Survey, a comprehensive look at how companies around the world are striving to stave off disruption by elevating their digital acumen and capabilities.

The survey, now in its 10th year of identifying trends in technology and business adoption, examines just how organizations maximize returns on their digital technology investments, or not. Over the past decade, PwC has used this survey to ask corporate leaders a critical question – how are organizations maximizing and profiting from their digital investments? Companies are faced with an ever-growing list of options for technology investment, but whether or not those investments are being put to good use remains an omnipresent problem – that hasn't been alleviated in the last decade.

This year's survey results, gathered from the perspectives of 2,216 business and technology executives, provide insight into the challenges corporate leaders continue to face. Key findings include:

While tech is important, the role of customers and employees (including employees like the CDO and CIO) and their ability to adapt to change and utilize digital and emerging tech are critical in advancing transformation. 82% of top financial performing companies surveyed reported a better understanding of the human experience that surrounds digital technology, and 74% stated that they were more likely to resource digital projects with cross-functional teams comprised of business, technology and user experience specialists.

The best-performing businesses consider the definition of "digital" to be more expansive – Only 16% of Top Performers say that "digital" and IT are synonymous, while 30% of lower-performing companies view digital and IT as one and the same.

C-Suite engagement in digital investment has grown in the past decade, but a large portion of chief executives are still behind when it comes to being the change agents. In 2007, one-third of companies said their CEO was a champion for digital, but that number remains surprisingly low when CEOs are responsible for staving off disruptors and driving transformation – even in 2017 only 68% of respondents stated their CEO championed digital. On top of that, many respondents said other senior executives remain disengaged from digital transformations.

Whether they have a high Digital IQ or not, most executives do assume that digital initiatives can have a transformative effect – nearly three-quarters (73%) cited revenue growth as the top benefit of their digital initiatives, followed by increased profits (47%) and reduced costs (40%).

While investments in technology have risen, fewer companies today have teams dedicated to exploring emerging technology or innovation and many (49%) still determine their adoption of new technologies by evaluating the latest available tools, rather than proactively exploring new innovations with specific business needs in mind (40%).

"Digital IQ has a completely different meaning today than it had when we started this research a decade ago," stated Chris Curran, Chief Technologist at PwC. "Today the spectrum and diversity of technologies available to enterprise leaders is immense, and all members of the C-Suite need to understand what technology best fits their strategy and what makes the most sense as an investment. Building a culture of innovation – upping everyone's Digital IQ – is no small feat, but it's necessary if a company seeks to compete in today's highly disrupted and challenging market."

As this year's Digital IQ Survey shows, many companies continue to struggle with raising their Digital IQ. There is awareness that digital capabilities are a critical component to success, and that emerging technologies have to be explored. But leaders remain challenged by the need to transform their organizations to truly integrate digital into the company's culture. The survey assesses these challenges and also contains unique insights into:

Which emerging technologies are garnering the most investments in each industry

Which technologies executives see as most disruptive to their business models

What is expected of technology in terms of its capacity to drive change and elevate the bottom line, as well as PwC's insights into what the goal of technology adoption should be

The people skills necessary to capitalize on digital investments, and what it takes to construct a culture of innovation and digital acumen

"It is critical that companies today invest in digital solutions if they want to be successful. However, companies are failing at alarming rates in driving business results from digital technology investments. It's even more important that they think through how their tech investment drive current and new business models and financial results," said Tom Puthiyamadam, PwC's Global Digital Leader. "Having a high Digital IQ is really all about integration, and requires fitting together the pieces of the puzzle – the business, the customer and employee experience and the technology – to build one cohesive and transformative solution. That's what will really give a company a competitive edge."

Thai Digital IQ improves among businesses, but challenges remainVilaiporn Taweelappontong, Lead Consulting Partner for PwC Thailand, added that the Digital IQ of Thai business leaders and executives has improved overall today compared with a few years ago.

"We're seeing large-sized companies leading this change by expanding their digital capabilities, including research and innovation development as well as recruiting highly-skilled digital talent to join their organisations.

"That said, many Thai business still lack an in-depth understanding of the digital space, with some only in initial stages of implementing a proper strategy. While digital adoption in Thailand is improving, the road for many companies to become a fully digitised organisation is still a long one.

"Nevertheless, we believe that the future is bright. Over the next six to seven years, we expect to see organisations gradually transforming their business structure and work functions to a digital ecosystem. This will create new business models and digital-driven products and services that better serve ever-changing customer behaviours."