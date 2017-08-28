Photo Release: KBank supports SMEs in Shenzhen to invest in Thailand

Bangkok--28 Aug--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Congbao Wang (fourth from right), Deputy China Business Network Head of KBank, and Ms. Tianlu Sun, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of Shenzhen Outbound Alliance, People's Republic of China, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on economic and trade cooperation to support SMEs in Shenzhen to use Thailand as center for trade and investment with Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV), as well as on exchange of advanced technologies for use in mutual economic development. The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr. Pichet Durongkaveroj (fifth from right), Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and Mr. Yuyua Gao (fifth from left), Deputy Secretary-General of Shenzhen Municipal People's Government, at the Swissôtel Le Concorde, Bangkok.

