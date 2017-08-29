Photo Release: KBank launches five designs of Shinchan K-Debit Card for fans of Japanese manga character.

Bangkok--29 Aug--KASIKORNBANK KBank, the leader of Debit Card with character design, kicked off K-Shinchan Debit Card, a special set of five cartoon designs for fans of sassy Shinchan. Apply via K PLUS "just one click and wait for home delivery", customers will receive a sleeping mask in action design and Shin Chan Theme on K PLUS or two hit designs at any of the 67 participating branches. K-Debit Card holders are also entitled to special privileges including a THB100 discount for movie ticket at SF Cinema City and THB100 McDonald's conedip crunchy as well as a chance to win 1,001 prizes including a million Baht bonus every month under the Finance Ministry's National e-Payment scheme. The promotion runs from today until May 31, 2018. For more information, please contact K-Contract Center at 02-888-8888.

