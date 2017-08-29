Photo Release: KBank taps into Indonesia with investment in 9.99-percent stake of Bank Maspian Indonesia, aimed at facilitating trade and investment in Thailand and Indonesia

Bangkok--29 Aug--KASIKORNBANK Recently, at KBank Head Office, Mr. Predee Daochai, KBank President, and Mr. Alim Markus, President Director and CEO of Maspion Group, joined in a press conference and signing ceremony forKBank's investment in 9.99-percent stake in Bank Maspion Indonesia. This move reinforces KBank's strategy to strengthen its presence as an "AEC+3 Bank" via expansion of its service network to serve business customers in Indonesia and Indonesian investors in Thailand. The cooperation of the two banks will be geared towards enhancement of services in the areas of cross-border trade and investment, SME business and digital banking.



