SET announces winners of Young Financial Star Competition 2017

Bangkok--29 Aug--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), Muang Thai Life Assurance pcl and PTT pcl have teamed up with other partners in the capital market to organize "Young Financial Star Competition 2017", or YFS 2017, searching for the most competent young financiers from university students nationwide.The contest this year could attract more than 5,900 students, with a mission to prepare young talents for careers in the Thai capital market, offering prizes worth more than THB 5 million (approx.USD 147,000) in total.

This year, the winners are students from Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University, and one "team" winner consisting of students from three universities.

SET President Kesara Manchusree said, "Realizing the importance of creating high-caliber talents for the Thai capital market, SET has again joined hands with our partners in the capital market to organize Young Financial Star Competition for the 15th consecutive year, to cultivate the students with high potential and prepare them for a career in the capital market namely investment consultants, securities analysts, investment bankers, financial planners, and other financial professionals. This year, 5,900 contestants from 102 universities nationwide joined the competition. Of the total, 274 passed the first round and received intensive training courses to sharpen their skills and expertise in financial planning and investment. Among the participants, 177 passed the test for Single License and 104 passed the test for Derivatives License".

"SET would like to congratulate these young talents who received the licenses for capital market professionals and the winners of YFS in four categories. They truly represent the new generation of talents with good understanding and capability in the fields of finance and investment, and can be a driving force for the Thai capital market towards sustainability in the future," added Kesara.

YFS 2017 winners in each category are: 1. Anon Leelachutipong from Chulalongkorn University, as SET Investment Star 2. Tayawat Sornin from Chulalongkorn University, as TFEX Derivatives Star 3. Monsichar Utitchalanont from Thammasat University, as Muang Thai Life Assurance Star and 4. A team from Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University and Kasetsart University, named "Bamanaw" has been granted the PTT RIT Star Team.

Winners and first runners-up will receive scholarships worth a combined THB 5 million, including financial scholarships and grants for international study trip, financial supports for Certified Investment and Securities Analyst Program (CISA) and Certified Financial Planner Program (CFP) examinations, as well as plaques and certificates in recognition of their accomplishments.

For more information, please visit www.set.or.th/yfs.