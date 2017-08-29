Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Supports Building Maintenance and Educational Equipment for Ban Song Phi Nong School in Rayong

Bangkok--29 Aug--EXIM BANK Mr. Kematat Saicheur (2nd right), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently led the Bank's staff to give a cash donation including educational and sport equipment to Ban Song Phi Nong School in Rayong province in support of the School's building maintenance project. Received by Miss Busara Wongcharee (2nd left), Director of the Ban Song Phi Nong School, the donation was part of EXIM Thailand's corporate social responsibility program to support the "Knowledge Base for the Community" project for knowledge enhancement of people in the community.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Supports Building Maintenance and Educational Equipment for Ban Song Phi Nong School in Rayong Mr. Kematat Saicheur (2nd right), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently led the Bank's staff to give a cash donation including educational and sport equipment to Ban Song Phi Nong School in Rayong...

SET announces winners of Young Financial Star Competition 2017 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX), Muang Thai Life Assurance pcl and PTT pcl have teamed up with other partners in the capital market to organize "Young Financial Star Competition 2017", or YFS 2017, searching for the...

Photo Release: CNS Joins Investment Festival at Rayong Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited or CNS, led by Mr. Ackravat Srisurin, Department Head of Investor Services Network, along with the financial advisors join "Investment Festival at Rayong", the event organized by Association of the...

Project Signing: Bangladesh Receives $515 million World Bank Financing to Improve Health and Nutrition Service DHAKA, August 28, 2017— The government of Bangladesh today signed a $515 million financing agreement with the World Bank to improve the country's health, nutrition, and population services. The Health Sector Support Project will contribute to the...

World Bank Mobilizes US$200 Million to Combat Cholera in Yemen WASHINGTON, August 25, 2017 – The World Bank announced today an emergency US$200 million grant to support Yemen as it struggles to contain one of the world's largest cholera outbreaks. This will strengthen the country's health, water and sanitation...

Related Topics