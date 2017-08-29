Photo Release: CNS Joins Investment Festival at Rayong

Bangkok--29 Aug--Capital Nomura Securities Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited or CNS, led by Mr. Ackravat Srisurin, Department Head of Investor Services Network, along with the financial advisors join "Investment Festival at Rayong", the event organized by Association of the Securities Company (ASCO). CNS had given the advice about the investment to the investors in Rayong, Chanthaburi and nearby provinces. The event was held on August 27th, 2017 at Star Convention Rayong Hotel, Rayong Province, Thailand.

