SET hosts WFE General Assembly Annual Meeting during Sept 6-8

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will host The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE)'s 57th General Assembly & Annual Meeting from September 6-8, 2017, in Bangkok, Thailand, under the theme "Social Value of Exchanges". This year, the annual meeting will convene more than 300 delegates from exchanges, CCPs and capital market organizations worldwide.
