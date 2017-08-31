SET hosts WFE General Assembly Annual Meeting during Sept 6-8

Bangkok--31 Aug--SET The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will host The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE)'s 57th General Assembly & Annual Meeting from September 6-8, 2017, in Bangkok, Thailand, under the theme "Social Value of Exchanges". This year, the annual meeting will convene more than 300 delegates from exchanges, CCPs and capital market organizations worldwide.

Latest Press Release

THE WORLD FEDERATION OF EXCHANGES ANNOUNCES ITS FORTHCOMING GENERAL ASSEMBLY ANNUAL MEETING The World Federation of Exchanges ("The WFE"), which represents more than 200 market infrastructure providers including exchanges and CCPs, is pleased to announce its 57th General Assembly & Annual Meeting. The meetings take place from 6-8 September...

SET hosts WFE General Assembly Annual Meeting during Sept 6-8 The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will host The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE)'s 57th General Assembly & Annual Meeting from September 6-8, 2017, in Bangkok, Thailand, under the theme "Social Value of Exchanges". This year, the annual meeting...

Aria Energy Operating LLC Corporate Credit Rating Raised Two Notches To #B+# From #B-# CENTENNIAL (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 29, 2017--S&P Global Ratings raised its rating two notches to 'B+' from 'B-' on Aria Energy Operating LLC. The outlook is stable. The '3' recovery rating on the senior secured debt is unchanged and indicates...

Tulsa Pythian Manor Inc., GA Multifamily Housing Rating On CreditWatch Negative Due To Increased Expenses, Vacancy Loss CHICAGO (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 30, 2017--S&P Global Ratings placed on CreditWatch with negative implications its 'A-' long-term rating on Tulsa County Industrial Authority, Okla.'s (Pythian Manor Apartments project) series 2016A and A-T...

Three Ratings Raised And 48 Ratings Affirmed On Three College Loan Corp. FFELP ABS Trusts NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Aug. 30, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today affirmed its ratings on 48 classes and raised its ratings on three classes from three College Loan Corp. asset-backed securities (ABS) student loan transactions (see list). We...

Related Topics