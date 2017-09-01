Photo Release: KBTG announces winning teams of TechJam by KBTG 2017

Photo Release: KBTG announces winning teams of TechJam by KBTG 2017Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 15:37
Recently, at KBTG Building, Chaeng Watthana, Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong (third from left in the back row), Chairman of KASIKORN BUSINESS-TECHNOLOGY GROUP (KBTG), offered his congratulations to three winning teams of the TechJam by KBTG 2017 competition in the Software Development, Data Science and UX-UI design categories. The awards granted totaled more than 3 million Baht and a trip to participate in workshops in Silicon Valley.
KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) ประกาศผล 3 สุดยอดทีมนักพัฒนารุ่นใหม่ คว้ารางวัลชนะเลิศ TechJam by KBTG 2017 จาก 3 หมวดการแข่งขัน ทั้ง Code Track, Data Track และ Design Track ภายใต้การสนับสนุนจาก KBTG และพันธมิตรจาก Google Developers และ...
