Photo Release: KBTG announces winning teams of TechJam by KBTG 2017

Bangkok--1 Sep--KASIKORNBANK Recently, at KBTG Building, Chaeng Watthana, Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong (third from left in the back row), Chairman of KASIKORN BUSINESS-TECHNOLOGY GROUP (KBTG), offered his congratulations to three winning teams of the TechJam by KBTG 2017 competition in the Software Development, Data Science and UX-UI design categories. The awards granted totaled more than 3 million Baht and a trip to participate in workshops in Silicon Valley.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: KBTG announces winning teams of TechJam by KBTG 2017 Recently, at KBTG Building, Chaeng Watthana, Prof. Dr. Pairash Thajchayapong (third from left in the back row), Chairman of KASIKORN BUSINESS-TECHNOLOGY GROUP (KBTG), offered his congratulations to three winning teams of the TechJam by KBTG 2017...

KBTG announces the result of TechJam by KBTG 2017 competition With awards of more than 3 million Baht and workshops at Silicon Valley KASIKORN BUSINESS-TECHNOLOGY GROUP (KBTG) announced three winning teams of new-generation developers for the Code Track, Data Track and Design Track categories under the "TechJam by KBTG 2017" competition. With support of KBTG and its partners including...

KBTG ประกาศผลการแข่งขัน TechJam by KBTG 2017 คว้ารางวัลกว่า 3 ล้านพร้อมบินไปเวิร์คช้อปที่ซิลิคอน วัลเลย์ KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) ประกาศผล 3 สุดยอดทีมนักพัฒนารุ่นใหม่ คว้ารางวัลชนะเลิศ TechJam by KBTG 2017 จาก 3 หมวดการแข่งขัน ทั้ง Code Track, Data Track และ Design Track ภายใต้การสนับสนุนจาก KBTG และพันธมิตรจาก Google Developers และ...

JPI Announces Close of Financing for Jefferson Pacific Beach JPI, a leader in the development of Class A multi-family communities, has announced the close of construction financing for Jefferson Pacific Beach, scheduled to break ground this month. Jefferson Pacific Beach is a $103.5 million development with...

Related Topics