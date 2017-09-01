KTC delivers 10 times the happiness with 10% cashback and 10 times the rewards points when shopping at supermarkets on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday September 1, 2017 13:12
Mr. Nattasit Soontranu, Vice President—Credit Card Business, "KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, said, "KTC is working with leading supermarkets on the '10 Times Happiness When Shopping on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays' campaign. Members spending 100 Baht per sales slip and using 100 KTC FOREVER REWARDS points are entitled to 10% cashback and 5 times KTC FOREVER REWARDS pointsfrom Monday through Thursday. A special offer of 10 times KTC FOREVER REWARDS points on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Maximum use of rewards points is limited to 100,000 points per person per month per supermarket. The offer is valid from August 1, 2017 to January 31, 2018."
KTC credit card members may register by SMS by texting "SUP", followed by a space and the 16-digit credit card number to 061-384-5000. An SMS fee of 3 Baht per message applies. Alternatively, members may register on the web site www.ktc.co.th/grocery.
