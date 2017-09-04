SET announces winners of 2017 economic contest for primary and high school levels

Bangkok--4 Sep--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), Romchatra Foundation and partners from public and private sectors, has announced the winners of "The Diamond Crown in Economics", an annual economic contest for youth, with Nattacha Srithawatpong, a student from Triam Udom Suksa School receiving trophy from HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.

This year' s competition held during September 2-3, 2017 at Satriwittaya 2 School, Bangkok, could attract 5,340 applicants in primary and secondary school levels from 1,208 schools nationwide, the highest number of participants so far since the inception.

SET President Kesara Manchusree said, "The Diamond Crown in Economics project provides a stage for Thai youth to showcase their knowledge and expertise in economics, personal finance management, as well as the sufficiency economy philosophy and insights on life assurance. The contest was initiated to instill financial literacy in young people from primary, secondary to university levels while encouraging educational institutions to incorporate financial literacy and economic training in their curriculum. It is part of SET's effort to upgrade the economic knowledge in Thailand to reach internationally-recognized standard. This is in line with SET's 'To Make the Capital Market Work for Everyone' vision."

Organized for nine consecutive years, the contest has drawn increasing attention from educational institutions and students every year and a total of over 30,000 entrants from 8,000 educational institutions have participated so far. The competition helps lay down the foundation in economic and financial management for young Thais by sowing quality seeds for the country's sustainable growth.

The winners of the 9th Diamond Crown in Economics 2017 are:

Gold medalist in junior primary levelWarunya Vongvijitvanit, Mater Dei School

Gold medalist in senior primary levelTanupat Trakulthongchai, Vajiravudh College

Gold medalist in junior high school levelPornnicha Sowalertrat, Kasetsart University Laboratory School, Center for Educational Research and Development

Gold medalist in senior high school levelNattacha Srithawatpong, from Triam Udom Suksa School

The top prize is the royal trophy of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn granted to the winner in senior high school category, in addition to other prizes including a gold medal, scholarship and certificate. On top of that, the top three high school-level winners, together with their teachers, will be entitled to study trips abroad.

"The 9th Diamond Crown in Economics" contest is organized by SET, Romchatra Foundation, Chulalongkorn University's Faculty of Economics, Satriwittaya 2 School, The Thai LifeAssurance Association, Capital Market Development Fund Foundation, Siam Commercial Bank Economic Intelligence Center and President Bakery pcl.

The university-level competition will be held on October 8, 2017 at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. Interested students can apply now until September 24 via www.set.or.th/phetecon. For more information, please contact SET Contact Center at tel: 02-009 9999.